K-Electric launches KHI Awards 2025

Press Release Published 03 Dec, 2024 07:28am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has announced the launch of 4th edition of KHI Awards 2025 with call for entries opening from December 01, 2024.

This initiative is designed to celebrate and promote institutional-level philanthropy, and has opened applications for not-for-profit organisations, social enterprises, and entities involved in driving social and environmental impact projects or services in Karachi, Dhabeji and Gharo in Sindh, and Uthal, Vinder and Bela in Balochistan.

The KHI Awards, successfully running since 2021, underscores KE’s unwavering commitment to strengthening spirit of collaboration and building a stronger, more united community across various sectors. 110 million electricity rebates were processed through three cohorts of KHI Awards.

Furthermore, 108 organisations have been awarded through an independent and audited process positively impacting the lives of millions of people across multiple categories to date.

The awards encompass 14 categories that cover a diverse range of areas such as healthcare, education, women empowerment, safety, sustainability and the likes impacting the communities.

Last year, the only private utility of Pakistan was also able to garner more than 150 submitted entries in its previous edition, reflecting the credibility of the platform.

KE values and supports institutions from a wide range of fields, including heritage and culture, digital accessibility and financial inclusion, uplifting communities and other areas beyond the energy sector.

KE aims at inspiring a broader culture of helping, supporting, and caring for Karachi’s diverse communities. Through this initiative, it seeks to shine a light on the remarkable contributions of organizations that work tirelessly to improve lives and build a better city.

KE K-Electric KHI Awards 2025

