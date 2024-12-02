Pioneer: Waiting for demand

Pioneer Cement has a game plan and it involves expansions. To some, this may come across as surprising because demand for the cement industry is abysmally low in FY25, 4 months in. Actually, down 8 percent from a rather low base of last year; of which domestic demand has slid 15 percent. These expansion plans for the company will kick into gear when demand rebounds, so it is safe to assume that won’t be this fiscal year. But reinventing the wheel, this is not. This is exactly out of the playbook of the cement industry, demand is pending. And it works.

Pioneer is the sixth largest plant out of the 16 companies grabbing a market share of 7 percent (by capacity) and in recent years improved its financial performance through a combination of efforts that involve optimizing costs. Companies that are utilizing local coal are minimizing their costs significantly. Pioneer’s average 15-year margins are lower than some of the smaller cement companies, which fluctuated a lot over the timespan. But Pioneer has made up for lost time in the past two years. In FY24, margins of 33 percent are higher than Bestway, Fauji, DGKC, and Mapleleaf. At the same time, the company’s operating margins during the year were the highest in the entire industry due to very low distribution expenses.

At only 1 percent of revenue in FY24, distribution, and administrative expenses are substantially low. With costs and overheads covered, Pioneer need only worry about finance costs which have been higher than many cement companies in the league—between 7 and 9 percent in recent years. High interest payments during peak interest rates have affected profitability but the company is trying to get ahead of the problem by promising to utilize cash flows for debt settlement.

In 1QFY25, Pioneer’s gross margins of 30 percent are above industry average, and it stands in the middle of the pack in terms of profitability, and growth. Higher local consumption of coal together with reduced reliance on the grid will certainly bring margins up but what would benefit Pioneer the most at this time is a higher revenue which will come with enhanced capacity and improved capacity utilization. It’s not a pioneering concept, but PIOC is definitely on the right track; demand is pending.