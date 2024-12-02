AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 141.50 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (3.78%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (19.92%)
DCL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.03%)
DFML 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.07%)
DGKC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.58%)
FCCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1%)
FFBL 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
HUBC 109.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.81%)
HUMNL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.12%)
KOSM 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.64%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.77%)
NBP 73.03 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.95%)
OGDC 198.00 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.41%)
PAEL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.41%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.08%)
PPL 171.65 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.16%)
PRL 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.63%)
PTC 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
SEARL 96.91 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (4.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.25%)
TREET 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.23%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
BR100 11,027 Increased By 125.4 (1.15%)
BR30 33,284 Increased By 629.6 (1.93%)
KSE100 102,522 Increased By 1165.2 (1.15%)
KSE30 31,746 Increased By 258.1 (0.82%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research PIOC (Pioneer Cement Limited) 208.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91%

Pioneer: Waiting for demand

BR Research Published 02 Dec, 2024 08:43am

Pioneer Cement has a game plan and it involves expansions. To some, this may come across as surprising because demand for the cement industry is abysmally low in FY25, 4 months in. Actually, down 8 percent from a rather low base of last year; of which domestic demand has slid 15 percent. These expansion plans for the company will kick into gear when demand rebounds, so it is safe to assume that won’t be this fiscal year. But reinventing the wheel, this is not. This is exactly out of the playbook of the cement industry, demand is pending. And it works.

Pioneer is the sixth largest plant out of the 16 companies grabbing a market share of 7 percent (by capacity) and in recent years improved its financial performance through a combination of efforts that involve optimizing costs. Companies that are utilizing local coal are minimizing their costs significantly. Pioneer’s average 15-year margins are lower than some of the smaller cement companies, which fluctuated a lot over the timespan. But Pioneer has made up for lost time in the past two years. In FY24, margins of 33 percent are higher than Bestway, Fauji, DGKC, and Mapleleaf. At the same time, the company’s operating margins during the year were the highest in the entire industry due to very low distribution expenses.

At only 1 percent of revenue in FY24, distribution, and administrative expenses are substantially low. With costs and overheads covered, Pioneer need only worry about finance costs which have been higher than many cement companies in the league—between 7 and 9 percent in recent years. High interest payments during peak interest rates have affected profitability but the company is trying to get ahead of the problem by promising to utilize cash flows for debt settlement.

In 1QFY25, Pioneer’s gross margins of 30 percent are above industry average, and it stands in the middle of the pack in terms of profitability, and growth. Higher local consumption of coal together with reduced reliance on the grid will certainly bring margins up but what would benefit Pioneer the most at this time is a higher revenue which will come with enhanced capacity and improved capacity utilization. It’s not a pioneering concept, but PIOC is definitely on the right track; demand is pending.

Cement cement industry Cement sector cement manufacturer Cement exports Cement price Pioneer Cement PIOC

Comments

200 characters

Pioneer: Waiting for demand

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 surges past 102,000 points as PSX rally gains momentum

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Read more stories