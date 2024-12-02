AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

Kundi says he will invite KP CM to APC on Kurram

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that being the holder of a constitutional office, they are convening an All Parties Conference (APC) for restoration of peace in Kurram, as well as ,the rights of the province and will also invite the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to participate in it.

He was addressing a grand Jirga of the political leadership and tribal elders in Kohat on Sunday.

The participants of the Jirga were also addressed by Federal Minister Ameer Muqaam, provincial president ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president PPP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Amir JI KP Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, Sikandar Hayat Sherpao (QWP), Bushra Gohar (National Democratic Movement), former federal minister Sajid Hussain Turi, Mayor of Kohat Qari Sher Zaman, Justice Ibne Ali, (retd) Ahmad Ibrahim Paracha, Asif Paracha, Haji Noor Jath, Maulana Abdullah Wahid and tribal elites.

The Governor said that clerics have big role both in maintenance of peace and destroying it. He urged them to speak up for promotion of peace in their area, saying they know the agony of displacement from the native localities.

He said that they should have to maintain the writ of the state and the government and negotiations are the only out from all problems. He said that our region has remained the hot spot of the war among the superpowers and their remnants are used by anti-state elements against our country.

He said that on the directives of the Jirga, he is ready to visit and stay for several days in the troubled district Kurram to restore peace in the area. He said that our issues would not be addressed by another country or province, but we should have to do it by ourselves.

The Governor stressed abandoning use of social media for spread of hatred. He urged the people to extend full cooperation to security force for initiating a joint operation to purge the district of weapons.

He said that they should have to dispatch food and medicines to the affected district, saying that when he was abroad for performing Umra, he had directed Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide all possible relief assistance to the people of the district.

He further said that for the sake of peace and security in the province, the political leadership even went to the Chief Minister’s House and added that they should have to unite for the establishment of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

