AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Internet loadshedding?: netizens report disruption in various services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 07:49pm

Users across Pakistan were unable to access various internet services and social media while connected to mobile data on Friday, an issue that has become persistent for several weeks.

Outage tracking website Downdetector confirmed that users were unable to access WhatsApp while connected to mobile data, but voice messages and video files could be sent and viewed through Wi-Fi connections.

The issue was especially profound in major urban centres including Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi.

The telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecomm­unication Authority (PTA), had not issued a statement to confirm. Business Recorder also reached out to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media and Minister of State Fahd Haroon, but a response was awaited till the filing of this story.

The disruption in the messaging app as well as other services comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to hold a protest in Rawalpindi.

Disruption in internet services have become more frequent in the country. The government has on occasion blamed faulty submarine cables and reconfiguration in internet service providers (ISPs), but many analysts say the disruption is the authorities’ go-to-response on days it needs to beef up state security measures.

For years, Pakistan has relied on the strategy to disrupt services to counter terrorism.

On September 28, Wha­ts­App users across Karachi had faced issues in sending media files through the app while connected to mobile data. The users of the messaging app had reported a similar issue on September 21 as well.

In August, Pakistan also saw severe disruption with internet speeds plummeting and communication services also getting affected.

Karachi whatsapp PTI protest WhatsApp services

Comments

200 characters
Usman Oct 04, 2024 10:26am
Makes no difference.nothing productive was being done by the nation anyhow
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Rabiya Mallick Oct 04, 2024 03:43pm
Sabhu kharab hay
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M Moaz Oct 04, 2024 08:18pm
Yes ..The issue is happening when connected to mobile data...Another Shark is coming
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Internet loadshedding?: netizens report disruption in various services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

Oil prices set for 9% weekly gains on threat of wider war in the Middle East

Army called in ahead of SCO summit in Islamabad

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 closes above 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

Sri Lanka gets backing from IMF, bilateral creditors for $12.5bn bondholder debt rework

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

Read more stories