AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
DFML 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.87%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.11%)
FCCL 34.22 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.24%)
KOSM 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
MLCF 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.54%)
NBP 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.79%)
OGDC 189.96 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.20 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.31%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
PTC 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.26%)
SEARL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.83%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TRG 56.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,703 Increased By 44 (0.41%)
BR30 31,658 Increased By 327.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 99,894 Increased By 624.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 31,175 Increased By 143.1 (0.46%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Tarar asks how advanced weaponry reached protesters

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar raised serious concerns over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, accusing the party of using dangerous weapons and creating chaos in the federal capital.

Speaking to the media, Tarar questioned the presence of teargas shells, grenades, and advanced weaponry with PTI protesters, alleging that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s resources were being misused to fan the unrest.

He stated that CCTV footage had captured masked individuals armed with advanced weaponry and hurling teargas shells. “Where do these weapons and teargas guns come from? These are not available in the market,” he remarked, emphasising that authorities would investigate the matter thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable.

The minister accused PTI of fostering violence rather than engaging in peaceful demonstrations. He revealed that the protesters attempted to breach the Red Zone but were repelled by security forces.

Tarar also criticised the alleged involvement of Afghanistan nationals and criminal elements in the protest and questioned the PTI’s motives. “This is not a political movement; these are terrorists. Talks are held with political parties, not terrorists,” he declared, adding that the government would maintain a zero tolerance for any attempts to undermine state authority.

Tarar alleged that PTI leaders, including Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, fled the scene when the protests escalated. “PTI’s so-called ‘final call’ was nothing but a missed call,” he said mockingly. “Protesters abandoned their belongings, vehicles, and even their shoes in their haste to escape.”

The minister accused PTI of setting its own container on fire to fabricate a narrative of being victim.

He claimed that PTI’s real objective was to secure the release of their detained leader and disrupt peace in the capital, including plans to target key government officials and seize the Parliament.

Tarar also criticised PTI leaders for using their supporters as human shields while their families lived luxurious lives abroad. “Bushra Bibi’s children and others are living in comfort while they push the children of the poor into harm’s way,” he said.

The minister vowed that all perpetrators of violence would be brought to justice and that the government would not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Attaullah Tarar

Comments

200 characters

Tarar asks how advanced weaponry reached protesters

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories