Tarar asks how advanced weaponry reached protesters

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar raised serious concerns over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, accusing the party of using dangerous weapons and creating chaos in the federal capital.

Speaking to the media, Tarar questioned the presence of teargas shells, grenades, and advanced weaponry with PTI protesters, alleging that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s resources were being misused to fan the unrest.

He stated that CCTV footage had captured masked individuals armed with advanced weaponry and hurling teargas shells. “Where do these weapons and teargas guns come from? These are not available in the market,” he remarked, emphasising that authorities would investigate the matter thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable.

The minister accused PTI of fostering violence rather than engaging in peaceful demonstrations. He revealed that the protesters attempted to breach the Red Zone but were repelled by security forces.

Tarar also criticised the alleged involvement of Afghanistan nationals and criminal elements in the protest and questioned the PTI’s motives. “This is not a political movement; these are terrorists. Talks are held with political parties, not terrorists,” he declared, adding that the government would maintain a zero tolerance for any attempts to undermine state authority.

Tarar alleged that PTI leaders, including Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, fled the scene when the protests escalated. “PTI’s so-called ‘final call’ was nothing but a missed call,” he said mockingly. “Protesters abandoned their belongings, vehicles, and even their shoes in their haste to escape.”

The minister accused PTI of setting its own container on fire to fabricate a narrative of being victim.

He claimed that PTI’s real objective was to secure the release of their detained leader and disrupt peace in the capital, including plans to target key government officials and seize the Parliament.

Tarar also criticised PTI leaders for using their supporters as human shields while their families lived luxurious lives abroad. “Bushra Bibi’s children and others are living in comfort while they push the children of the poor into harm’s way,” he said.

The minister vowed that all perpetrators of violence would be brought to justice and that the government would not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024