There will be effective prosecution of those involved in violence during PTI protest: Info minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that there will be effective prosecution of those who were involved in violence during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad.

In a televised address aired today, the minister said that an Anti-Riot Force is being raised and there will be a speedy trial of the arrested violent protesters.

Tarar asks how advanced weaponry reached protesters

‘‘They will be brought to justice through effective prosecution,’’ Tarrar said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government will create an Anti-Riots Force to cope with violent protests in future more effectively.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in the country, said that the force will be equipped with professional training and necessary equipment in line with international standards.

He said that legal actions will be taken against those who damage public and private property, along with armed individuals.

Meanwhile, the information minister further said that PTI was resorting to a false narrative of dead bodies to cover up the ‘‘embarrassment of fleeing from the protest site’’.

The minister added that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic hospitals have clearly stated that they had not received any bodies during the protest, adding that ‘‘PTI was using old and AI-generated images on its social media’’.

‘‘These were being stamped as fake and a cell had been established for e-verification of the footage,’’ he said.

The PTI had planned on staging a sit-in in the red zone, home to parliament, the diplomatic enclave and other key buildings, until the release of party founder Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August last year.

However, on Tuesday night, the PTI called off its protest after the police and Rangers cleared Blue Area as well as the D-Chowk after launching a late night crackdown.

Following the operation, the PTI claimed that hundreds had suffered gunshot wounds while thousands were arrested.