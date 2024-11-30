BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 29, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz forms task force to identify people involved in chaos, violence
Read here for details.
- FO dismisses ‘impression’ of UAE visa ban on Pakistani nationals
Read here for details.
- EASA ban on PIA flights to Europe lifted, says Khawaja Asif
Read here for details.
- Servers crash, data corrupted as cyber-attack hits Dewan Farooque Motors Limited
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination
Read here for details.
