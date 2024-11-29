AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz forms task force to identify people involved in chaos, violence

BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2024 07:50pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a task force to identify and take effective action against those who spread chaos and disorder in Islamabad in recent days, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He announced this while chairing a high-level meeting on the law-and-order situation in the federal capital on Friday.

The task force will be led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and will include Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and representatives from the security forces.

The task force will ensure the identification of armed individuals involved in spreading chaos and violent incidents last Sunday to give them exemplary punishment as per the law.

The premier decided to set up a Federal Anti-Riots Force to prevent any future attempt to create chaos and disorder in the country.

The premier said that the Anti-Riot Force would be equipped with international-standard professional capabilities and equipment.

Govt will create anti-riot force: PM

The meeting also approved the establishment of the Federal Forensic Lab.

“Advanced technology will be utilized in the Federal Forensic Lab to investigate such incidents and gather evidence,” he said.

The meeting also decided to modernize the Islamabad Safe City project. It was also decided to strengthen the Federal Prosecution Service and increase its workforce.

