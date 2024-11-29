AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

  • World observes International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People today
BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2024 12:08pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue to stand by the valiant and resilient Palestinian people in their just struggle.

As the world observes International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Friday, the PM said the Palestinian people have been bravely enduring a campaign of unending genocidal violence Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM added that Israel has carried out blatant slaughter of innocent men, women, and children in the occupied Palestine.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the unabated Israel’s aggression and called on the international community to play its role for an immediate ceasefire and end to the genocide of Palestinian people.

The president said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the resilient people of Palestine in their rightful struggle for freedom, dignity, and justice,

“The global conscience cannot ignore the plight of millions who face unprecedented hardships due to Israeli occupation. We believe that the continued occupation and disregard for international law is the biggest obstacle to achieving peace in the region” the president said in his message.

Israeli military strikes killed at least 26 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, medics said, as forces stepped up their bombardment of central areas and tanks pushed deeper into the north and south of the enclave, as per Reuters.

Israel has killed nearly 44,200 people and displaced nearly all the enclave’s population at least once.

