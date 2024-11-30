AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Matiullah’s remand: IHC suspends ATC’s order

Terence J Sigamony Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the Anti-Terrorism Court’s decision of sending journalist Matiullah Jan on two days physical remand.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, on Friday, heard a petition filed through Riasat Ali Azad advocate, Imaan Zainab Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha advocate.

The petitioner challenged order dated 28.11.2024, whereby, his physical custody was granted to the police in case FIR No715/2024 dated 28.11.2024 under Sections 7 ATA, 9(2)(4) CNSA, 186, 353, 427, 506 II, 382, 411 and 279 PPC, Police Station, Margalla, Islamabad.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the impugned order is without reasons. He submitted that the request for physical remand was made on the basis of alleged sale and purchase of the narcotic substance, whereas, the FIR/case does not have such allegations.

He contended that even otherwise, the remand order is not in consonance with the law laid down by the superior courts.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench suspended the ATC order and issued notice to the respondent for 02.12.2024. It added the impugned order is suspended; consequently, the petitioner shall be regarded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) strongly denounce the FIR registered against the senior journalist, Matiullah Jan.

SCBA chief Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta in a statement said that they stand for the rule of law, safeguarding fundamental rights, and protecting human rights as provided in the Constitution. The charges included in the FIR appear to be frivolous, baseless, and motivated.

He stated that this association reaffirms its strong commitment to freedom of speech, movement, assembly, and the press. We assert that our judicial system has failed to protect the basic fundamental rights of its citizens. A classic example of this judicial failure is the decision to place Matiullah in physical remand for two days, despite the lack of substantial evidence against him.

We call for the immediate release of Matiullah Jan and urge all judicial stakeholders to take note and play their part in stopping the blatant violation of the rule of law. It is essential to protect the fundamental human rights to which every citizen is entitled and which our nation holds dear.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC ATC Islamabad High Court Journalist Anti Terrorism Court physical remand Journalist Matiullah Jan

Comments

200 characters

Matiullah’s remand: IHC suspends ATC’s order

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories