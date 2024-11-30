AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Poverty alleviation: Role of accurate data, robust planning underscored

Press Release Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal addressed the Poverty Estimation Training Series organised by the Planning Ministry’s SDGs Unit in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan and the World Bank Pakistan, said a press release.

The initiative is aimed at building the capacity of federal and provincial stakeholders in poverty estimation through hands-on training using advanced datasets like the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) and Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM).

In his opening remarks, Iqbal emphasised the critical role of accurate data and robust planning in poverty alleviation and sustainable development. “Effective development planning in a country like Pakistan hinges on scientific and data-driven methodologies. Misguided allocations due to inadequate datasets or poor management not only undermine efficiency but also threaten national progress,” he stated.

He underscored the role of precise poverty estimation in ensuring equitable resource distribution and targeted policymaking.

Reflecting on fiscal challenges, the minister shared stark statistics. Between 2013 and 2018, Pakistan’s development budget grew from Rs 340 billion to Rs1,000 billion, marking a nearly threefold increase. However, by 2022, it had dropped to Rs 750 billion, a regression attributed to fiscal mismanagement.

“In today’s terms, the Rs 1,000 billion from 2018 would be equivalent to only Rs400-500 billion in value, given inflation and rising costs. With a rapidly growing population, the resource pressure has intensified, demanding more strategic planning,” he remarked.

Highlighting the broader economic context, he stated, “While we have made strides in economic recovery — reflected in export growth, rising remittances, and improved stock market performance — our productivity levels remain alarmingly low compared to global benchmarks. Strengthening our tax culture is imperative; only salaried individuals bear the brunt of taxes, while others evade this responsibility, costing the country billions.”

Iqbal called for a unified national focus on economic development, urging stakeholders to prioritize data-backed decisions over political polarization. “Pakistan cannot afford political crises or instability. Development in the 21st century hinges on economic strength. Nations that thrive today have transcended internal conflicts to align themselves with clear economic goals,” he said.

He urged participants to become “Champions of Change,” leveraging their training to champion policies that address poverty, hunger, and inequality.

He reminded the audience of the upcoming centenary of Pakistan’s independence, challenging them to ensure that future generations inherit a prosperous and self-reliant nation. “If we fail to match or surpass our neighboring countries in per capita income by 2047, we risk losing the historical race. This is the time to unite under an economic agenda and work collectively towards a strong and resilient Pakistan,” he added.

The Poverty Estimation Training Series aims to enhance participants’ capacity in handling and analyzing large survey datasets, focusing on HIES and PSLM. The objective is also to equip officials with the knowledge to measure multidimensional and monetary poverty using advanced methodologies, including the Cost of Basic Needs (CBN) approach and the Alkire-Foster method.

Concluding his address, Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s resolve to eradicate poverty and inequality through strategic planning and capacity building.

“The road to a prosperous Pakistan lies in transforming our challenges into opportunities. Together, we can build a nation where economic strength guarantees sovereignty, respect, and security for all,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank Ahsan iqbal SDGs Poverty Alleviation Planning Minister Unicef Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Poverty alleviation: Role of accurate data, robust planning underscored

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories