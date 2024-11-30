Jinnah Medical Complex: minister reviews progress

ISLAMABAD: The federal minister for planning, development, and special initiatives chaired an important meeting to review progress on the Jinnah Medical Complex project.

Key officials, including Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, coordinator to the prime minister on health, Prof Khalid Saeed Akhtar, secretary National Health Services, the chairman CDA, and representatives from Bostan Consultants, attended the meeting.

A detailed presentation on the project’s Master Plan was given by Bostan Consultants, followed by a thorough discussion.

The committee approved the plan, and Iqbal proposed renaming the project as the Jinnah Medical Research Center to reflect its focus on advanced medical research and healthcare.

