Sports

PCB distances itself from ‘unsanctioned’ junior league in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2024 06:39pm

Pakistan Cricket Board has taken serious notice of reports that a private company intends to hold a players’ draft for a junior league in Karachi.

In a statement on Friday, the cricket board said it was an “unsanctioned and unauthorized league”, and warned all players, coaching staff and match officials registered with the PCB or its affiliated units against participating in this tournament.

“Any involvement will be considered a breach of PCB regulations and dealt with accordingly,” it added.

In April 202, the PCB launched its own junior league titled the “Pakistan Junior League” under the chairmanship of former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja. The first edition of the league was held in Lahore in October 2022.

However, his successor Najam Sethi scrapped the league, saying he wanted to stay focused on the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) success.

PCB junior cricket league

