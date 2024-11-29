Matiullah given into two-day police remand

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday handed over senior journalist Matiullah Jan on a two-day physical remand to police in a terrorism case.

The ATC judge, Tahir Sipra, while announcing its reserved judgment, approved a two-day physical remand of Jan in a terrorism and narcotics case registered against him at Margalla police station.

The police presented the journalist for obtaining his physical remand.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court to grant a 30-day physical remand of the accused.

Defence lawyer Hadi Ali said the case registered against his client is funny. He requested the court to discharge his client from the case. He also submitted an affidavit from journalist Saqib Bashir to support his defence.

The judge asked the prosecutor what you wanted to recover from Jan.

Another defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told the court that to date he has not seen the accused smoking a cigarette.

The journalist, Jan, is a brave journalist and he was also taken into custody in the past, he said.

Chaudhry further told the court that earlier during a hearing in the past you had remarked to change the sky blue shopping bag. In the case against Jan, now they have changed the colour of shopping bag and they have brought a white coloured shopping bag, he said.

The defence counsel questioned on which grounds they requested physical remand.

The judge questioned whether a journalist’s profession could exempt them from potential criminal liability, saying: “Should I decide based on personal beliefs? Can a journalist never commit a crime simply because they criticise the government?”

Prosecutor Naveed argued that the court must determine how the alleged drugs found on Jan came into his possession. His remarks about recovering drugs from Jan led to laughter in the courtroom.

The prosecutor further argued that remand is required to recover ice from the accused. The remand is required for investigation and under anti-narcotics law court can grant 90 day remand of the accused, he said.

The court permitted Jan to meet with his family and reserved its judgment after hearing arguments.

Later, while announcing its judgement, granted two-day remand of Jan to the police.

The police registered the FIR against Jan under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50 rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), while 7ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) and a narcotics-related section was also included.

