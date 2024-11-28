AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
PSX celebrates historic 100k milestone, KSE-100 delivers 142% return in 17 months

Press Release Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 06:52pm

The KSE-100 Index crossed the 100,000-point mark on Thursday, delivering an impressive 142% return over the past 17 months.

The achievement reflects growing investor confidence, improved fiscal and monetary policies, and an increasingly conducive economic environment.

As the market closed on Thursday, the benchmark index climbed by 813.52 points, reaching 100,082.77 points, up from its previous close of 99,269.25.

The rally comes amidst signs of cooling inflation and declining interest rates, which have boosted market liquidity and fueled unprecedented gains.

Over the past five years, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has delivered an annual return of 20.9% in PKR terms and 7.7% in USD, underscoring its resilience and appeal.

Key points: tracking KSE-100 making history day-by-day and what lies ahead

Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, said, “KSE-100 Index crossing the 100,000 mark is a proud moment for Pakistan Stock Exchange and a testament to the trust of our investors and the progress of nation’s economy”.

He was of the view that the milestone demonstrated potential of the capital market.

“Our focus is on driving sustainable growth and working towards increasing the depth of our market and ensuring it supports the broader economic objectives of the country.

“Expanding retail investor participation is a key priority, as it will foster inclusivity and resilience, enabling the market to grow alongside the nation’s economy,” Farrukh said.

The journey forward also requires broadening the base of listed companies, particularly from under represented sectors, he added.

“By doing so, PSX aims to improve Pakistan’s market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio, further complementing economic growth and increasing the market’s ability to attract long-term investments.”

Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori visited the PSX on Thursday to celebrate the achievement and congratulate the PSX management.

