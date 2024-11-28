AGL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 134.15 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.02%)
BOP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (11.72%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.72%)
DGKC 85.56 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (4.42%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.18%)
FFBL 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FFL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
HUBC 109.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
MLCF 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.02%)
NBP 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.54%)
OGDC 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.39%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PPL 159.65 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (4.57%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 19.34 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.56%)
TOMCL 34.29 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.28%)
TPLP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
TREET 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.92%)
TRG 58.30 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.03%)
UNITY 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,726 Increased By 67.5 (0.63%)
BR30 31,955 Increased By 623.5 (1.99%)
KSE100 99,868 Increased By 598.6 (0.6%)
KSE30 31,116 Increased By 84 (0.27%)
ECB’s Lagarde says trade war in ‘nobody’s interest’, FT reports

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 11:39am

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told the Financial Times that a trade war at large would be a “net negative for all” and not just for the targets of US tariffs.

“This can be in nobody’s interest, neither for the United States nor for Europe, or anyone for that matter. This would induce a global reduction in GDP,” Lagarde said in an interview with the FT published on Thursday.

Europe needs bigger banks to compete with US, Chinese rivals: Lagarde

Lagarde also added that tariffs would be negative for global growth in the long term.

European Central Bank Christine Lagarde

