AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-07

Europe needs bigger banks to compete with US, Chinese rivals: Lagarde

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

FRANKFURT: Europe needs bigger and stronger banks that can compete with their US and Chinese rivals, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, just as Italy’s UniCredit was looking to possibly take over Germany’s Commerzbank.

UniCredit, Italy’s number two bank, is pressing for a tie-up between the lenders after snapping up a Commerzbank stake earlier this month, drawing criticism from both the bank and Germany’s political establishment, who want to keep the lender independent.

Lagarde said that scaling up was in Europe’s best interest and it should be private sector players deciding whether to go ahead with deals.

“Cross borders mergers — banks that can actually compete at a scale, at a depth and at range with other institutions around he world, including the American banks and the Chinese banks — are in my opinion desirable,” Lagarde told a Parliamentary hearing.

She added that her comments should not be takes as a direct intervention in any particular deal.

Sources earlier said that ECB policymakers are in support of the deal in principle and viewed Berlin’s opposition as running against the principle of European integration.

Speaking to the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, Lagarde said that mergers come with some risks but it should be up to the private sector to decide whether a deal makes sense.

“Cross-border mergers, if they produce larger institutions that are more agile, that have more scale, that have more depth, have lots of benefits,” Lagarde said.

“It’s not without liability, without potential risks, but of course it is for the undertakers of those initiatives in the private sector to measure all that and to determine whether it does make sense or not,” she said.

The ECB’s supervision arm will ultimately have to sign off on UniCredit’s plans to raise its Commerzbank stake and the rate setting Governing Council also has to sign off on any merger.

Christine Lagarde banks UniCredit

Comments

200 characters

Europe needs bigger banks to compete with US, Chinese rivals: Lagarde

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

PTM banned

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories