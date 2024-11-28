AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.45%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
DFML 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.11%)
FCCL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.83%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 40.98 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.96%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.44%)
OGDC 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.91%)
PAEL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.77%)
SEARL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.31%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TRG 56.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,703 Increased By 44 (0.41%)
BR30 31,658 Increased By 327.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 99,894 Increased By 624.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 31,175 Increased By 143.1 (0.46%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Security forces, media workers not safe from 'Fitna Party': Azma

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that neither security forces nor media workers are safe from the hands of the "Fitna Party". "This is the true and disgraceful face of these fake and so-called peaceful political activists, which has now been exposed," Azma said while condemning the violence against media representatives by extremists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

She said, "I strongly condemn the attack on a private TV channel's news team by PTI's mob. It is shameful that in Islamabad, miscreants and rioters also misbehaved with female journalists, which is an extremely disgraceful act."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Azma Bokhari Information Minister Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Security forces, media workers not safe from 'Fitna Party': Azma

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories