AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-27

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Muhammad Ali Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

KARACHI: A recent special audit of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has uncovered serious deficiencies in PTI’s ambitious Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, revealing mismanagement of over Rs 5.2 billion in public funds.

During special audit of the project for the period 2019-2022, the AGP has exposed significant planning failures and implementation delays that have hampered wildlife conservation efforts in the Punjab region.

The audit report explained in details how major planned developments, including the Ara Basharat National Parks and Model Wildlife Park, remain unimplemented.

TBTTP slows down as G-B, Balochistan miss tree-plantation targets

The construction of pheasant pre-release pens stalled, the Namal Lake restoration project also showed no progress, and the black buck reintroduction in Cholistan failed to materialise.

Financial mismanagement was evident, with only Rs. 375.561 million spent out of the allocated Rs. 5.623 billion. Unauthorised procurement of equipment, such as IR professional cameras and transformers, diverted funds meant for critical wildlife conservation to unplanned purchases.

Similarly, the procedural violations were also highlighted in the report. The Geographic Information System (GIS) Node was arbitrarily relocated from Gujranwala to Sargodha, and the project was executed without proper planning and due diligence. “There were multiple deviations from approved PC-I provisions without the required ECNEC approval,” audit report said.

The Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC), in its meeting on June 22, 2023, rejected the department’s explanations and ordered an investigation into these irregularities, calling for fixing responsibility for unauthorized deviations from the approved plan.

The special audit report revealed a concerning pattern of mismanagement in PTI’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme in Punjab.

The project’s failure to achieve its objectives not only represents a significant waste of public resources but also poses a setback to wildlife conservation efforts in the Punjab region,” it said.

The audit report also recommended for an immediate inquiry into project mismanagement, fixing responsibility for non-adherence to approved plans, urgent revision of project documentation through ECNEC, and implementation of stronger monitoring mechanisms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Audit Auditor General of Pakistan Tree Tsunami Programme Ten Billion Tree Tsunami audit report AGP report

Comments

200 characters

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Read more stories