LESCO collects Rs3.536bn from 119,187 defaulters

Hamid Waleed Published 27 Nov, 2024 07:32am

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs3.536 billion from 119,187 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara during 452 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs531 million from 16,497 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs727 million from 15,313 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs548 million from 14,012 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs227 million from 7,740 defaulters in South Circle; Rs288 million from 11,048 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs508 million from 14,538 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs211 million from 18,287 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs492 million from 21,752 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow in connection with the annual maintenance and repair of electric lines, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply on its several feeders on Tuesday.

According to the company’s spokesman here Monday, the power supply would be suspended on 15 feeders of LDA Grid and 16 feeders of LDA Avenue Grid from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Electricity would remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on 190 feeders of operations circles, 98 feeders of construction circle and 8 feeders of GSC circle.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider says that due to the repair works, consumers will face temporary problems for which the company apologizes, but these repair works are very necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Meanwhile, the LESCO Chief also chaired a meeting and instructed the officers concerned to improve power supply and provide best service to industrial consumers. He added that complaints of industrial consumers should be redressed immediately and no negligence should be shown in this matter. He remarked that industries play a fundamental role in the development of the country, so they should be provided with best facilities.

Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal and Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali would personally supervise the affairs of industrial customers.

The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG (Admin.) Nauman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Rai Mohammad Asghar, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, and Director (S&I) Asghar Sukhera, Director (Commercial) Nadeem Tahir, Director (Recovery and Anti-Theft) Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai.

