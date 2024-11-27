Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Advantage Disc Alphine Marine 24-11-2024 Paradise Mogas Service Op-3 Sea Quest Disc Alpine Marine 23-11-2024 Mogas Services B-4 Uafl Liberty Disc /Load Golden 22-11-2024 Container Shipping Lines B-8/B-9 Independent Disc /Load Riazeda 25-11-2024 Spirit Container B-10/B-11 Seacon Disc Universal 25-11-2024 Bangkok General Shipping Cargo B-12/B-11 Yangze 31 Load International Ship Clinkers and Port Servic 24-11-2024 B-14/B-15 Ssi Glorious Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistics 23-11-2024 Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Al Mothanna Load Rice Gearbulk 23-11-2024 Shipping B-25 Yasmin Load Rice Ocean World 25-11-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 CmaCgm Dis/Load CmaCgm 25-11-2024 Columba Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Uafl Liberty 26-11-2024 Disc /Load Golden Shipping Container Lines Seacon 26-11-2024 Disc Universal Bangkok General Cargo Shipping EemsliftNelli 26-11-2024 - - Independent 27-11-2024 Disc /Load Riazeda Spirit Container ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Southern 26-11-2024 D/8000 - Unicorn Chemical Woohyun Sky 27-11-2024 D/24345 - Steel Coils ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Pvt Aurora 26-11-2024 Tanker - Haein Hope 26-11-2024 Tanker - Seaspan Oceania 26-11-2024 Container Ship - Bulk Castor 26-11-2024 Clinkers - Apl Antwerp 26-11-2024 Container Ship - =============================================================================

