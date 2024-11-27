KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
Op-1 Advantage Disc Alphine Marine 24-11-2024
Paradise Mogas Service
Op-3 Sea Quest Disc Alpine Marine 23-11-2024
Mogas Services
B-4 Uafl Liberty Disc /Load Golden 22-11-2024
Container Shipping Lines
B-8/B-9 Independent Disc /Load Riazeda 25-11-2024
Spirit Container
B-10/B-11 Seacon Disc Universal 25-11-2024
Bangkok General Shipping
Cargo
B-12/B-11 Yangze 31 Load International Ship
Clinkers and Port Servic 24-11-2024
B-14/B-15 Ssi Glorious Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistics 23-11-2024
Cargo
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-24 Al Mothanna Load Rice Gearbulk 23-11-2024
Shipping
B-25 Yasmin Load Rice Ocean World 25-11-2024
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-1 CmaCgm Dis/Load CmaCgm 25-11-2024
Columba Containers Pakistan
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Uafl Liberty 26-11-2024 Disc /Load Golden Shipping
Container Lines
Seacon 26-11-2024 Disc Universal
Bangkok General Cargo Shipping
EemsliftNelli 26-11-2024 - -
Independent 27-11-2024 Disc /Load Riazeda
Spirit Container
Expected Arrivals
M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Southern 26-11-2024 D/8000 -
Unicorn Chemical
Woohyun Sky 27-11-2024 D/24345 -
Steel Coils
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Pvt Aurora 26-11-2024 Tanker -
Haein Hope 26-11-2024 Tanker -
Seaspan
Oceania 26-11-2024 Container Ship -
Bulk Castor 26-11-2024 Clinkers -
Apl Antwerp 26-11-2024 Container Ship -
