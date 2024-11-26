PCB postpones remaining Sri Lanka A matches against Shaheens amid PTI protest

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the last two 50-over matches of the Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka ‘A’ series due to the ongoing protest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement on Tuesday, the cricket board said that the decision was taken after consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket.

The last two matches were scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“Both boards will collaborate to finalise new dates to complete the series,” it added.

The Shaheens lead the series, having won the two four-day matches 1-0 and the opening 50-over match on Monday by 108 runs.