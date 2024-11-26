AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.51%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.97%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
DFML 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
DGKC 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.12%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
FFBL 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.55%)
FFL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.43%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.57%)
NBP 68.16 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (6.48%)
OGDC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-2.19%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 149.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.77%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.48%)
PTC 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.88%)
SEARL 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.55%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
TOMCL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.73%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
TRG 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 10,467 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.36%)
BR30 30,774 Decreased By -452.2 (-1.45%)
KSE100 97,691 Decreased By -388.4 (-0.4%)
KSE30 30,449 Decreased By -109.8 (-0.36%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Platinum market faces third consecutive deficit in 2025, WPIC says

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 11:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The global platinum market will be in a structural deficit for a third consecutive year in 2025 as mine supply remains constrained despite rising recycling and a 1% decline in demand, the World Platinum Investment Council said on Tuesday.

The WPIC, whose members are major Western platinum producers, expects the global market to show a shortfall of 539,000 troy ounces of platinum next year compared with a revised estimated deficit of 682,000 ounces this year.

“The market is facing the third year of pretty material deficit in 2025, with automotive demand expected to grow to an eight-year high and jewellery demand to rise for the second year in a row after bottoming out,” said Edward Sterck, head of research at the WPIC.

This year’s forecast was reduced from the deficit of 1.0 million ounces predicted by the WPIC in September, as a more stable power supply in South Africa helped the country’s mines to process more concentrates held as a work-in-progress inventory.

Next year, the WPIC expects mine supply to fall 2% due to lower South African production and to be fully offset by a 12% recovery in recycled supply.

Gold prices hold steady after Trump’s tariff pledge

Meanwhile, demand from the auto sector, which uses platinum in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions from vehicle exhaust systems, is projected to fall by 2% this year to 3.2 million ounces due to economic uncertainty and high interest rates.

Next year, the WPIC sees the auto demand recovering by 2% to its highest level since 2017 due to growth in sales of hybrid vehicles, stricter emissions legislation, and platinum-for-palladium substitution, the WPIC, which uses data from consultancy Metals Focus, added.

To cover the deficit, above-ground stocks will fall by 15% to 3.0 million ounces, equal to just over four months of global demand.

Platinum WPIC World Platinum Investment Council

Comments

200 characters

Platinum market faces third consecutive deficit in 2025, WPIC says

KSE-100 gains over 1,600 points amid banking sector rally

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

Read more stories