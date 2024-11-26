AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Tahir Amin Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division would sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Financial Monitoring Unit and Financial Intelligence Unit of Belarus concerning cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering.

The government of Pakistan and Belarus would sign 16 MOUs during the visit of President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to Pakistan.

Belarusian President set to visit Pakistan very soon

The MoUs including; (1) Financial Monitoring Unit and Financial Intelligence Unit of Belarus concerning cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering; (2) MoU between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus and the Customs Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Cooperation in Exchange of Customs Statistics Data ofBilateral Trade; (3) MoU on cooperation in the field of vocational education between the Educational Institute Republican Institute for Vocational Education: (Republic of Belarus) and the National Vocational and Technical Commission (Islamic Republic of Pakistan) Ministry of Federal Education; (4) MoU on cooperation in the field of environment and climate change between the Government of Pakistan and Government of Belarus, Ministry Climate Change; (5) agreement between National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and Pakistan Academy of Sciences regarding cooperation in the field of Science and Technology Pakistan Academy of Sciences; (6) Agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Extradition, Ministry of Interior; (7) agreement between Pakistan and Belarus on Mutual Protection of Classified Information, Ministry of Defence; (8) Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (2025-2027), Ministry of Commerce; (9)MoU between Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry ofCommerce of Pakistan on Electronic Commerce (MoU on E-Commerce), Ministry of Commerce; (10) MoU on Cooperation between the Committee of State Control of Republic of Belarus and Office of the Auditor General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Office of the Auditor General; (11) draft Agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on Cooperation in the field of Prevention and Elimination of Emergencies, NDMA; (12) agreement between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Belarus on International Road Traffic, Ministry of Communications; (13) MoU on Cooperation between DRAP and the Unitary Enterprise Center for Examinations and Tests in Health Service DRAP, Ministry of National Health SR&C; (14) MoU for Cooperation in Halal Trade between the Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) and the Belarusian Halal Standar-dization and Certification Centre of the Republic of Belarus, PHA and MoST; (15) MoU in the Field of Accreditation between Pakistan National Accreditation Council and Belarusian Center for Accreditation, PNCA and MoST and (16) agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation between National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

