Dar, Belarus FM discuss bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, welcomed the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

They underscored the importance of Pakistan-Belarus relations and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutually-beneficial cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum of bilateral exchanges and high-level visits, expressing confidence that President Lukashenko’s visit would further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The ministers also exchanged views on key regional and global developments, including the situation in the Middle East.

They emphasised the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts and highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

