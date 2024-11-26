‘BBolT is facilitating various sectors with investment support’

QUETTA: The Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBolT), Bilal Khan Kakar, and the Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Kabeer Khan Zarkoon, stated that Balochistan is endowed with immense natural resources by nature. Due to its strategic geographical significance, the province has the potential to become a major trade hub in the region.

Speaking to various delegations of investors and businessmen, they emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, the government is committed to promoting investment in the province and encouraging both local and foreign investments across various sectors of the economy. They assured that all possible facilities are being provided to investors.

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade is facilitating public and private sectors with investment support, procedural guidance, and coordination. They reiterated their mission to eliminate initial business barriers and ease business activities to bring sustainable improvement in the investment climate of the province.

They highlighted that Balochistan offers numerous opportunities for business, trade, and investment, particularly in sectors such as mining, renewable energy, oil and gas exploration, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, food processing, logistics, coastal development, and tourism.

