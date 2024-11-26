Israeli strike in Syria injures two, damages bridges, state media says

Israeli strikes injured at least two people and caused damage to several bridges in the Qusayr countryside of Syria’s Homs province near the Lebanese border, Syrian state media said on Monday.

Earlier, blasts were heard in and around Qusayr, a town in southern Homs province, and authorities had said they were investigating the cause.

UN envoy says ‘extremely critical’ to avoid Syria being dragged into war

The Israeli military on Monday confirmed strikes targeting what they said were Iranian weapons smuggling routes through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding that the operations disrupted efforts to transfer arms via Syrian territory.

Israel has long targeted in Syria, intensifying its strikes since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel says these operations are part of a broader campaign to limit the influence of Iran and its ally Hezbollah in the region.