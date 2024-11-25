AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
FCCL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
FFBL 74.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
FFL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
HUBC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.55%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
NBP 65.01 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.36%)
OGDC 192.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-1.38%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PPL 153.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.49%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
PTC 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.08%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TOMCL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
TRG 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,722 Increased By 923.6 (0.94%)
KSE30 30,819 Increased By 338.8 (1.11%)
UN envoy says ‘extremely critical’ to avoid Syria being dragged into war

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

DAMASCUS: The UN special envoy for Syria said on Sunday that it was “extremely critical” to end the fighting in Lebanon and Gaza to avoid the country being pulled into a regional war.

“We need now to make sure that we have immediately a ceasefire in Gaza, that we have a ceasefire in Lebanon, and that we avoid Syria being dragged even further into the conflict,” said Geir Pedersen ahead of a meeting with the Syrian foreign minister in Damascus.

“We agree that it is extremely critical that we de-escalate so that Syria is not further dragged into this,” he said.

Since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in the country, mainly targeting the army and Iran-backed groups.

The Israeli military has intensified its strikes on targets in Syria since its conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon escalated into full-scale war in late September after almost a year of cross-border hostilities.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Israeli strikes on the city of Palmyra earlier in the week killed 105 people, the vast majority of them pro-Iran fighters, in the deadliest such attack on Tehran-backed groups to date.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to expand its presence in the country.

