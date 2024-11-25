Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a three-day visit on invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement last week, Foreign Office (FO) said that President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Several Agreements and MoUs will also be signed during the visit, the FO said.

Ishaq Dar welcomes the Belarus Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

On Sunday, a 68-member Belarusian delegation comprising of senior government officials and businesspersons landed in Islamabad on Sunday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi received the delegation which included Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov as well as other senior government officials.

During their meeting today, Minister Dar and FM Ryzhenkov discussed bilateral and regional issues and the agenda and the programme of the visit of President Lukashenko to Pakistan, a statement by the FO said.

“They underlined the importance of Pakistan-Belarus relations and reaffirmed commitment to promote mutually beneficial cooperation,” FO said.

“The two sides expressed satisfaction at the momentum of bilateral exchanges and high level visits between Pakistan and Belarus and expressed the hope that President Lukashenko’s visit will further boost bilateral relations.”