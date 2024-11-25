AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
Print 2024-11-25

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Recorder Report Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 09:40am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a 68-member high-level delegation from Belarus upon its arrival in Islamabad, a press release said on Sunday.

The delegation included Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov as well as other senior government officials.

As many as 43 prominent business personalities from Belarus are also part of the delegation, said the press release.

Minister calls for JVs in industrial, agri sectors with Belarus

On the sidelines, Naqvi held a meeting with the Belarusian foreign minister.

Pakistan greatly values its relations with Belarus and aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors, the press release quoted Naqvi as saying in the meeting.

