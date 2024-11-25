AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.23%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.73%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
NBP 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.55%)
OGDC 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.41%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 153.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PTC 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,971 Increased By 1173.2 (1.2%)
KSE30 30,916 Increased By 435.1 (1.43%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

Minister attends Indus University convocation

Press Release Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, graced the Indus University convocation 2024 as the Chief Guest.

He was joined by distinguished guests, including Bashir Jan Muhammad, a multifaceted personality who chairs the Westbury Group of Companies, Dalda Foods, and serves as the Chancellor of CBM and Chairman of Kharadar General Hospital, Chancellor Indus University, Khalid Amin, Former Administrator Karachi and DG NIPA, Dr. Saif Ur Rehman, and various experts from the education sector.

During their address, Chief Guest Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Guest of Honor Bashir Jan Muhammad congratulated the graduating students, attributing their success to their hard work, parental support, and divine blessings.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, praised Indus University for its pivotal role in empowering young people through education and training. He highlighted the university’s unique approach, which not only equips graduates with market-driven skills but also fosters self-discovery and identity formation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Minister for Maritime Affairs Indus University convocation

