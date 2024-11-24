AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Belarus President to arrive in Pakistan on November 25: FO

BR Web Desk Published 24 Nov, 2024 08:47pm

At the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from November 25 to 27, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

According to the FO, President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with PM Shehbaz and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

“Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed a high-level 68-member delegation at the Nur Khan Airbase.

Belarusian President set to visit Pakistan very soon

The delegation included Belarus’ Foreign Minister, Minister for Energy Minister, Minister for Justice, Minister for Transport, Minister for Natural Resources, Minister for Emergency Situations, and Chairman of the Military Industry Committee. Moreover, 43 prominent business personalities from Belarus are also part of the delegation.

Naqvi also met with the Foreign Minister of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, and the Energy Minister. He welcomed the delegation to Islamabad and expressed that the government and people of Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the president’s visit is crucial in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Pakistan greatly values its relations with Belarus and aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors,” Naqvi said, highlighting that the said visit will further promote cooperation between the two countries in industry, trade, and other sectors.

