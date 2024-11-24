AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Court allows early hearing of IK’s bail pleas

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday allowed an application for early hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of PTI former chairman Imran Khan in eight May 9 riots cases including an attack on the corps commander’s house.

Earlier, the counsel of Imran asked the court to reschedule the bail petitions for an early hearing.

The prosecutor; however, opposed the request for an early hearing, saying the application for an early hearing cannot be filed in criminal cases.

The prosecutor also noted that Khan’s lead counsel failed to appear at multiple hearings for arguments. He questioned the urgency, as the bail hearings were already scheduled for November 30.

The court said that the November 30 date was set due to the absence of the petitioner’s counsel.

The court allowed the early hearing request with a direction to Khan’s counsel to conclude his arguments on November 27.

