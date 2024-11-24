AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

Naqvi visits Islamabad Police Lines, reviews security arrangements

Fazal Sher Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday asked city police to take strict action against those who attempt to disrupt law and order in the city.

Naqvi visited Islamabad Police Lines and police high ups briefed him about the security arrangements made in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. Naqvi commended the police force for their efforts in maintaining security and peace across the city. Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, the Chief Commissioner, and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) were also present on the occasion.

During his address to the officers, Naqvi highlighted the critical importance of maintaining law and order, especially in the lead-up to significant events. He noted that a Belarusian delegation, led by President Alexander Lukashenko, would be visiting Pakistan, with the president’s official visit scheduled for November 25. Naqvi emphasised that ensuring the safety of Islamabad during this period was mandatory.

The interior minister stressed the need for unity within the police force and urged officers to work together to prevent any disruptions. He ordered swift action against any individuals attempting to undermine law and order, warning that anyone found engaging in unlawful behavior would face immediate arrest. “This time, no one who takes the law into their own hands will be allowed to go back,” Naqvi said.

Reassuring the officers of the government’s support, Naqvi also underscored the importance of their safety while on duty.

He encouraged them to take all necessary precautions, including wearing protective gear such as helmets and jackets, to safeguard themselves while performing their duties. “We value you and your lives very much, and we will stand by you,” he added.

