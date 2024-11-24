264 compete in 30th ‘Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship’

KARACHI: The Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA) Saturday kicked off the 30th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship, a two-day event, with great enthusiasm at the Karachi Club. A total of 264 swimmers are participating in the championship, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.

The event opened with model and actress Ayeza Khan distributing prizes to winning swimmers on the first day, adding glamour to the prestigious occasion.

In her message, Seema Zuberi, President of the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association, expressed her delight saying, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome all teams to participate in this landmark event. Competitions like these have paved the way for our girls to excel at national and international levels,” she remarked.

She extended her gratitude to the Karachi Club for hosting the event at their beautiful venue, which she hopes will continue to encourage the promotion of swimming. Special thanks were also directed to the technical officials for their expertise, advertisers for their support, and Colgate Palmolive for their unwavering sponsorship over the past three decades.

The championship celebrates not only the medal winners but also all participants who have qualified to compete at the Sindh Open, further fostering a culture of excellence in swimming for women.

The event continues on Sunday, promising more thrilling competitions and memorable achievements for women swimmers in Sindh.

