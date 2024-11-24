AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-24

264 compete in 30th ‘Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship’

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

KARACHI: The Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA) Saturday kicked off the 30th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship, a two-day event, with great enthusiasm at the Karachi Club. A total of 264 swimmers are participating in the championship, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.

The event opened with model and actress Ayeza Khan distributing prizes to winning swimmers on the first day, adding glamour to the prestigious occasion.

In her message, Seema Zuberi, President of the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association, expressed her delight saying, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome all teams to participate in this landmark event. Competitions like these have paved the way for our girls to excel at national and international levels,” she remarked.

She extended her gratitude to the Karachi Club for hosting the event at their beautiful venue, which she hopes will continue to encourage the promotion of swimming. Special thanks were also directed to the technical officials for their expertise, advertisers for their support, and Colgate Palmolive for their unwavering sponsorship over the past three decades.

The championship celebrates not only the medal winners but also all participants who have qualified to compete at the Sindh Open, further fostering a culture of excellence in swimming for women.

The event continues on Sunday, promising more thrilling competitions and memorable achievements for women swimmers in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KWSA Karachi Women’s Swimming Association Ayeza Khan

Comments

200 characters

264 compete in 30th ‘Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship’

Country’s economic indicators improving, says Punjab Governor

FBR seeks compulsory retirement regime to clear ‘dead wood’

SNGPL’s unaudited accounts for 3Q2023: Rs135.67bn GIDC recovery raises serious questions

NIRC, labour courts must speed up case disposal: SC

No negotiations or talks with PTI at any level, says Tarar

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

PTI protest, sit-in: Security level elevated to maximum alert in Capital

‘Petrochemical import halt sparks industry crisis’: FPCCI

Amount worked out by FTO is Rs292.549bn: DGI&I IR probe confirms Rs380m GST fraud

No compromise on water, says Murad

Read more stories