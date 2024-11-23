$25bn 5-year IT export boost plan presented to PM

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing cybersecurity concerns and labelling social media activists as ‘digital terrorists’, a five-year detailed plan to increase information technology exports to $25 billion was presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

Shaza Fatima, the state minister for information technology and a key member of Sharif administration’s economic team, presented the plan to the prime minister.

The prime minister had tasked Fatima to prepare an ambitious plan to increase IT exports a few months ago, when the export industry witnessed a quick downturn as a result of government policies to strengthen its control over online spaces and manage digital narratives.

Sharif emphasized that effective resource utilization and educational advancement as key to grow the fast declining IT industry, pointing to the country’s highly qualified workforce and wealth of resources.

“If utilized our skilled workforce and optimized resource utilization, our IT exports can surpass $25 billion,” Sharif said with directives to the concerned ministries to collaborate to overcome the obstacles faced by the IT sector.

“To guarantee progress, I will personally monitor the implementation of IT reforms,” he added.

The IT Ministry presented a number of reforms aimed at resolving current sectoral issues, highlighting the necessity of strong training and skill development to equip the youth with international standards in education and technical know-how.

The ministry claimed that there is a dire need for qualified IT workers in Gulf countries, which could lead to an expansion of employment opportunities abroad.

Sharif directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to prepare a plan for giving Pakistani youth skills comparable to those in other countries, especially to meet demand in Gulf countries.

“The demand for Pakistani IT specialists in the Gulf countries must be addressed,” he noted, asking for actionable proposals.

He also called for the setting up of a committee to promote inter-institutional cooperation and guarantee that every action has a timeframe to stimulate export growth.

He emphasized how crucial it is to carry out the suggested plan effectively given the reforms’ potential to transform country’s digital economy despite all the challenges confronting the industry.

The review meeting also highlighted recent progress in e-governance, with Pakistan reportedly improving its global ranking by 14 places.

Over the past four months, the country has registered 2,500 new IT companies, pushing its IT ranking from 79th to 40th globally.

The ministry said that Pakistan aims to generate $15 billion in IT exports, $1 billion in telecom exports, and $10 billion through digitalisation over the next five years. Updates on the current state of IT exports and the labour management system were also discussed.

The meeting was also briefed on the proposed labour management system, designed to streamline workforce potential by using industry data to match demand with skills.

A framework for supporting freelancers in managing remittances more efficiently was also shared.

The prime minister called the proposed international payment gateway improvements a significant step and instructed that implementation proceed without delay.

The Prime Minister’s Office underscored that Pakistan’s IT exports have increased by 34 per cent in the past four months, reflecting the country’s shift toward digital transformation.

