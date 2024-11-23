UHS launches ‘Pyari Beti’ portal, helpline for adolescent girls

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has launched an online portal titled “Pyari Beti” and helpline to provide adolescent girls with authentic guidance on puberty and reproductive health.

The initiative aims to address physical, emotional, and psychological challenges faced by young girls during adolescence.

The “Pyari Beti” portal is accessible on the UHS website, while a dedicated helpline (99232088) will allow girls to consult health experts twice a week.

The official inauguration was conducted by UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore during a seminar organized by the Department of Public Health on Friday. The seminar, titled “Living with Confidence: A Girl’s Guide,” was attended by over 100 orphan girls aged 9 to 15 from institutions such as Dar-ul-Shafqat, Kashana, and SOS Villages in Lahore.

Punjab Assembly member and Parliamentary Secretary for Specialized Healthcare Rushda Lodhi attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking at the seminar, Prof Rathore emphasized the importance of this initiative in raising awareness about physical challenges during puberty. He stated, “This effort will empower girls to live with confidence and dignity. As parents and as a society, we have fallen short of fulfilling our responsibilities, but it is time to bridge that gap. If any girl faces difficulties, she should feel free to consult her elders or our experts.”

