France says ‘takes note’ of ICC arrest warrants against Israel, Hamas figures

PARIS: France on Friday said it had taken note of the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

“France takes note of this decision. True to its long-standing commitment to supporting international justice, it reiterates its attachment to the independent work of the court,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement, without specifying if the men would be arrested if they entered French territory.