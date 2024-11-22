South Korean shares post best week for three months on shareholder return pledges

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares edge slightly higher ahead of Nvidia earnings

South Korean shares rose on Friday on pledges by major conglomerates to return more to shareholders and posted their best weekly performance in three months.

The benchmark KOSPI closed up 20.61 points, or 0.83%, at 2,501.24.

The KOSPI rose 3.5% this week, the biggest since mid-August, after a drop of 5.6% last week.

South Korea has been pushing for corporate reforms this year, with the so-called “Corporate Value-up Programme” aimed at boosting the value of listed companies through improvements in shareholder returns.

The chairman of the Financial Services Commission has urged participation by big conglomerates.

“Samsung’s buyback plan is being followed by other major companies,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

SK Square rose 8.8% after the holding company of SK Hynix, a maker of artificial intelligence chips, announced a share buyback plan on Thursday. SK Hynix rose 4.7%.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.1% and battery materials maker LG Chem added 1.2%, while beauty product maker LG Household & Healthcare jumped 3.7%.

They also announced measures, including share buyback and cancellation, as well as revenue targets, in regulatory filings submitted on Friday.