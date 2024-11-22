AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 132.66 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.42%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DCL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.54%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
FCCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
FFBL 77.06 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.11%)
FFL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.36%)
HUBC 110.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.6%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (8.64%)
OGDC 198.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.46%)
PAEL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
PPL 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.68%)
PRL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.83%)
PTC 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SEARL 82.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TOMCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TREET 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.38%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.98%)
UNITY 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 206.9 (1.99%)
BR30 31,874 Increased By 160.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 98,972 Increased By 1644 (1.69%)
KSE30 30,784 Increased By 591.7 (1.96%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares post best week for three months on shareholder return pledges

  • KOSPI closed up 20.61 points, or 0.83%, at 2,501.24
Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 12:40pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares edge slightly higher ahead of Nvidia earnings

  • South Korean shares rose on Friday on pledges by major conglomerates to return more to shareholders and posted their best weekly performance in three months.

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed up 20.61 points, or 0.83%, at 2,501.24.

  • The KOSPI rose 3.5% this week, the biggest since mid-August, after a drop of 5.6% last week.

  • South Korea has been pushing for corporate reforms this year, with the so-called “Corporate Value-up Programme” aimed at boosting the value of listed companies through improvements in shareholder returns.

  • The chairman of the Financial Services Commission has urged participation by big conglomerates.

  • “Samsung’s buyback plan is being followed by other major companies,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

  • SK Square rose 8.8% after the holding company of SK Hynix, a maker of artificial intelligence chips, announced a share buyback plan on Thursday. SK Hynix rose 4.7%.

  • Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.1% and battery materials maker LG Chem added 1.2%, while beauty product maker LG Household & Healthcare jumped 3.7%.

  • They also announced measures, including share buyback and cancellation, as well as revenue targets, in regulatory filings submitted on Friday.

  • Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.7%, but gained 4.7% for the week after a surprise buyback unveiled last week.

** South Korea is considering drawing up a supplementary budget early next year to counter slumping consumer spending and slowing economic growth, according to a report.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 116.9 billion won ($83.40 million), after 10 straight sessions of selling.

  • The won was quoted at 1,401.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, little changed from its previous close at 1,402.0.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.814%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.0 basis points to 2.972%.

South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares post best week for three months on shareholder return pledges

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil rises as intensifying Ukraine war increases supply risk

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

FBR to depute officials at all sugar mills

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

Read more stories