5-day physical remand of Imran approved

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, granted a five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former premier Imran Khan in a case registered under terrorism charges.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, rejected Khan’s plea seeking to discharge him from the case registered against him at New Town police station and approved his five-day physical remand in a case registered against him in connection with September 28 protest.

During the hearing, prosecutor Zaheer Shah requested the court to grant 15 days’ physical remand of the accused to investigate him.

Following the protest call given by Khan, protesters caused huge damage to public properties and other buildings despite the imposition of Section 144 in the city, he said.

The court directed the police to conduct an investigation of Khan in jail and produce him before it on September 28.

