PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The Prime Minister has been labelled with derogatory epithets…’

“The insanity clause…” “How dare you?” “Who do you think I was referring to?” “If it was The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, conditions that continue more than a year later in spite of the fact that he is in the news more times than the other stakeholders…”

“Nope, that’s not who I was referring to.”

“The Prime Minister has been labelled with derogatory epithets, but insanity has never been one of them.”

“Nope, not him either.”

“If you are referring to any institutional…”

“Nope.”

“Constitutional head – be he of the apex court or be he of the more than equal constitutional bench…”

“Nope.”

“Could it be….could it be…”

“Think international.”

“The US President who couldn’t see the Amazon forest from the trees.”

“The footage I saw he went straight towards the trees which must be full of predators – snakes and…”

“With the Secret Service protecting him, I don’t think his life was in danger, though his decision to allow Ukraine to fire the missiles…”

“You know I can’t understand Americans. I mean, Biden’s cognitive challenges, visible to all during his debate with Trump, led the Democrats to force him to step aside…”

“Which was the right decision for the party.”

“Indeed, but those who took the wise decision then proceeded to let him nominate who would stand in his stead, and he chose the most unpopular Vice President ever in the country’s history.”

“OK, so not wise.”

“And to allow him to take a decision that could have global repercussions on the assumption, hear this, the mere assumption that Russia will not take action and is bluffing…”

“Hamm one lesson learned: all the US led 1998 rhetoric against nuclear tests carried out by India followed by Pakistan on the assumption that we in the subcontinent are irresponsible and some insane dictator…”

“Right, back at ya, America!”

