CPEC: 38 projects worth $25bn already completed

ISLAMABAD: A total of 38 projects worth over $25 billion have been completed and 23 development projects at cost of $2.1 billion are currently under implementation in various sectors under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to documents available with this correspondent which were presented in a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiative that met with Syed Abdul Kadir Gilani in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday, completed projects include 17 projects in energy sectors at the cost of $18 billion, seven projects in infrastructure sectors, five projects pertaining to Gwadar, and nine projects are related to socio-economic development.

The Minister for Planning held fortnightly meetings with concerned stakeholders to review the progress of CPEC projects and took decision to resolve any impediments.

About the energy sector, all 17 development projects (mode of financing) are related to independent power producers (IPPs). The energy projects are Sahiwal Coal Power (1320 MW) of $1.912 billion, Port Qasim Coal Power (1320 MW) of $1.912 billion, China-HUB Coal Power (1320 MW) of $1.912 billion, Energy Thar Power and Mine (660 MW) of $995.4 million, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park (400MW) of $520 million, UEP Wind Farm (100MW) of $250 million, Three Gorges Wind Power (100MW) of $150 million, Sachal Wind Farm (50 MW) of $134 million, Hydro China Dawood Wind (50 MW) of $113 million, HVDC + 660kv Matiari-Lahore T Line of $1,698 million, 7.8 MTPA TCB-II Mine of $850 million, 720 MW Karot HPP (720 MW) of $1.698 billion, Thar Energy Limited (330 MW) of $497.7 million, Thal Nova Thar Power (330 MW) of $497.7 million, Shanghai Electric (1320 MW) of $1.912 billion, Thar Block-I (7.8 MW) of $990 million and Suki Kinari HPP (884 MW) of $1,991 million.

Many projects of other sectors are Orange Line Metro Train Project (27 KM) of $1.6 billion, Havelian-Thakot Section Phase-II (120km) of $1.3 billion, Eastbay Expressway of $683.22 million, Gwadar Port and Free Zone of $300 million, etc.

Currently, 23 development projects are under construction are Awaran-Naal Road of $107.46 million in Balochistan, New Gwadar International Airport at cost of $230 million in Balochistan, Zhob-Quetta Road (298 km) $391 million, Rashakai Special Economic Zone of $146 million in KPK, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone of $27 million in Sindh and Smart Classrooms for Higher education of $14.34 million etc.

Earlier, the committee also reviewed development projects under the Public Works Department (PWD), seeking clarity on fund flow, disbursement, and project execution.

Members voiced dissatisfaction with the information provided, highlighting concerns over transparency and effectiveness.

The committee members protested for not providing details of funds of on-going development projects of PWD.

Committee member Dawar Khan Kundi said that the Planning Commission did not provide details of on-going development projects of PWD.

Major Tahir Iqbal (retired) said that the committee in its last meeting had asked to give the details of the funds of the development projects of PWD.

The committee chairman directed the planning secretary to submit detail of funds of the development projects of PWD in the next meeting.

The committee received a presentation on Emerson College, Multan, highlighting the urgent need for a new academic block to address emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT).

The members discussed potential funding avenues to ensure the timely execution of this critical educational initiative.

Key questions were raised regarding illegal recruitments and encroachments in the capital city. The absence of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman drew strong disapproval from the committee, resulting in the deferment of related agenda items until his attendance is ensured.

During a briefing on the CPEC projects, members emphasised the strategic importance of prioritising the western route.

Tahir Iqbal said that the government should sign agreements with China on latest technology for the benefit of the country. He said that Pakistan’s local industries could be affected due the products of Chinese industries in our local market. He said that China should establish industries in Pakistan only for export to other countries not for the local markets of Pakistan.

To review the status of a project aimed at providing essential medicines to cancer patients, supported by Roche International. The committee emphasised the need for expediting such critical public welfare initiatives without delay.

The meeting was attended by Tahir Iqbal, Dawar Khan Kundi, Akhtar Bibi, Farhan Chishti, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Zulfiqar Bachani, and Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan. Senior officials from the Ministry of Planning and Development, the CDA, and the vice chancellor of Emerson College were also present.

