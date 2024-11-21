Delegation of TikTok meets minister

ISLAMABAD: Delegation of TikTok led by its Director of Public Policy Emir Gelen, called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Wednesday, said a press release.

Matters of mutual interest and regarding the availability of quality and productive content on social media platforms were discussed in the meeting. Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan was also present in the meeting.

The delegation briefed the Minister of State for IT on TikTok’s initiatives in Pakistan and upcoming programmes.

