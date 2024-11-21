11,551 kanal of govt land recovered

FAISALABAD: As a result of the efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, 11551 kanal government land recovered across the province, the total value of which is more than 42 crore rupees.

The Punjab Ombudsman office took this action after receiving several complaints regarding the occupation of government land and the restoration of passages. According to the instructions of the Punjab Ombudsman, the relevant provincial departments took immediate steps and got rid of this land from the encroachment mafia. According to the details, the complainants had filed complaints regarding illegal occupation of government land/passageways in the office of the Ombudsman Punjab.

In response to these requests, the Punjab Ombudsman office ordered the provincial departments to take immediate action, as a result of which the valuable government land was released from the mafia.

The affected complainants had complained to the Punjab Ombudsman office about the delay in payment of dues. In addition, as a result of the effective action of the Punjab Ombudsman office, 17 lakh 12 thousand rupees were given as monthly financial assistance to two applicants belonging to different areas of the province. 14 lakh 26 thousand rupees to the three applicants towards their pending dues (monthly grant and marriage grant) while 13 applicants have been paid 5 lakh 62 thousand rupees for pending educational scholarships.

