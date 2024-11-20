Lula says he and Xi put ‘peace first’ in world roiled by conflict

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said during a state visit Wednesday by Chinese President Xi Jinping that their countries prioritize peace in a world roiled by conflicts.

“In a world plagued by armed conflicts and political strife, China and Brazil put peace, diplomacy and dialogue first,” Lula said in Brasilia after holding talks with Xi.

He stressed Brazil’s joint effort with China to end the war in Ukraine, which includes a roadmap that Kyiv has rejected.

The United States and Europe have not taken it on board either, given Beijing’s strong ties with Moscow.

The Chinese and Brazilian leaders showcased their deepening bilateral ties by signing cooperation accords on trade, technology and environmental protection.

Xi said China-Brazil relations “are at their best in history” and the two countries are now “reliable friends,” according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Lula said: “I am confident that the partnership that President Xi and I signed today will exceed all expectations and pave the way for a new phase of bilateral relations.”

He added that he looked forward to welcoming Xi to Brazil again next July for a BRICS summit.

Xi’s visit to Brazil’s capital comes fresh off his attendance Monday and Tuesday at a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, and an APEC summit last week in Lima, Peru.

The Chinese leader figured prominently at both summits, in contrast with outgoing US President Joe Biden, who cut a spectral figure as fellow leaders looked past him, politically, to the coming presidency of Donald Trump.

That difference also spoke to China’s ascendant role as trade partner and investor in Latin America, and expectations that America under Trump will erect trade and migration barriers.

Lula welcomed Xi with full honors, greeting him on the red carpet as horse-mounted guards rode past, a military brass band played their national anthems, and lines of children waved Chinese and Brazilian flags.

Trade partners

China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner overall, with two-way commerce exceeding $160 billion last year.

The South American agricultural power sends mainly soybeans and other primary commodities to China, while the Asian giant sells Brazil semiconductors, telephones, vehicles and medicines.

Since returning to power in early 2023, Lula has sought to balance efforts to improve ties with both China and the United States.

A visit to Beijing this year by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin was seen as paving the way for Brazil to potentially join China’s Belt and Road Initiative to stimulate trade – a central pillar of Xi’s bid to expand China’s clout overseas.

South American nations that have signed up include Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela.

Xi inaugurated South America’s first Chinese-funded port while in Lima last week for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he also met with Biden.

The port opening prompted senior US officials to warn Latin America to be vigilant of Chinese investment.

“We encourage Brazil and our allies in general to evaluate with open eyes the risks and benefits of a rapprochement with China,” State Department spokeswoman Natalia Molano told AFP.