AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Altmaier gives Germany lead on Canada in Davis Cup quarters

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:53pm

MÁLAGA: Daniel Altmaier beat Gabriel Diallo in straight sets to earn Germany a 1-0 lead over Canada in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old world number 88 triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in Malaga in two hours to hand Germany the advantage ahead of the second singles rubber.

Jan-Lennard Struff faces Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the second match to try and avenge their defeat by Canada in the 2022 quarter-finals.

A close first set with one break each was settled when Altmaier racked up a 5-0 lead in the tie-break before closing it out.

‘Eternal’ Nadal leaves legacy as he retires from tennis

In the second set Altmaier survived two break points in the first game and then broke himself in the 10th and final match to triumph as Diallo crumbled.

On Tuesday Netherlands beat Spain 2-1 in the first quarter-final clash to bring the curtain down on tennis great Rafael Nadal’s 23-year career.

Daniel Altmaier Gabriel Diallo

Comments

200 characters

Altmaier gives Germany lead on Canada in Davis Cup quarters

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Rangers, FC in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 closes lower by 310 points

US shuts Kyiv embassy due to ‘potential significant air attack’

Transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan: Ahsan directs officials to identify sites for Model SEZs

US will veto UN Security Council resolution on Gaza war in its current form, says official

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Oil prices climb as market weighs Ukraine war escalation

Read more stories