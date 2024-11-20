Altmaier gives Germany lead on Canada in Davis Cup quarters

MÁLAGA: Daniel Altmaier beat Gabriel Diallo in straight sets to earn Germany a 1-0 lead over Canada in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old world number 88 triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in Malaga in two hours to hand Germany the advantage ahead of the second singles rubber.

Jan-Lennard Struff faces Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the second match to try and avenge their defeat by Canada in the 2022 quarter-finals.

A close first set with one break each was settled when Altmaier racked up a 5-0 lead in the tie-break before closing it out.

In the second set Altmaier survived two break points in the first game and then broke himself in the 10th and final match to triumph as Diallo crumbled.

On Tuesday Netherlands beat Spain 2-1 in the first quarter-final clash to bring the curtain down on tennis great Rafael Nadal’s 23-year career.