AGL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
AIRLINK 135.20 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.55%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
DFML 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (3.28%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.21%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NBP 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.88%)
OGDC 197.71 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.15%)
PAEL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.4%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
PPL 159.06 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.08%)
PRL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.34%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.43 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.09%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,803 Increased By 400.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,691 Increased By 834.1 (0.87%)
KSE30 29,924 Increased By 241.3 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 19, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 20 Nov, 2024 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Apex Committee meeting: no other choice but to crush terrorists, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Imran pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest, govt vows stern action

Read here for details.

  • Constitutional bench dismisses petition challenging extension of army chief’s tenure

Read here for details.

  • Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani, Chinese militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Saudi Arabia working to enhance economic, investment cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan reports 50th polio case this year

Read here for details.

