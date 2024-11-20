Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Apex Committee meeting: no other choice but to crush terrorists, says PM Shehbaz

Imran pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest, govt vows stern action

Constitutional bench dismisses petition challenging extension of army chief’s tenure

Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Pakistani, Chinese militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia working to enhance economic, investment cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan reports 50th polio case this year

