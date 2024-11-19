Pakistan, Saudi Arabia working to enhance economic, investment cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are collaborating to enhance economic and investment cooperation for mutual benefit, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

During his meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood in Islamabad, he expressed satisfaction with the implementation of MoUs regarding Saudi investment of $2.8 billion in Pakistan.

Recalling the historic fraternal relations between the two countries, PM Shehbaz thanked the Saudi leadership and government for always supporting Pakistan.

Emphasizing the significance of cooperation in defence and security cooperation, the premier said the visit of the deputy interior minister and his delegation would help bring both sides closer in terms of cooperation in these sensitive areas.

The situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East was also discussed during the meeting, the statement added.

Recalling the recent Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, the premier appreciated the leadership of Saudi Arabia for holding the Summit and the stance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the issue of Palestine.

PM Shehbaz applauded the leadership role of Saudi Arabia and the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in unifying the Ummah to collectively seek an end to violence in Gaza due to Israel’s genocidal actions.

Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, it said.