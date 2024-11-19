AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs3,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 19 Nov, 2024 12:31pm

Gold prices in Pakistan went higher on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs3,600, clocking in at Rs273,500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,482 after it recorded an increase of Rs3,086, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,500 to settle at Rs269,900.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,623 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $36 during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Globally, gold prices climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by a softer US dollar, while the market awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials for cues on the US interest rate outlook.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,623.54 per ounce by 0246 GMT, the highest since Nov. 12. Prices rose 2% on Monday.

