Pakistani, Chinese militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise

The Ministry of National Defense announced Tuesday that the Western Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will send troops to Pakistan from late November to mid-December to participate in a joint anti-terrorism exercise, state-run news agency, APP reported.

Coded “Warrior-VIII,” the exercise will focus on joint counter-terrorism clean-up and strike operations. The ministry said the two sides will engage in multi-level and mixed training across various specialties, and organize live troop drills per the actual combat process.

According to China Military Online, this year’s exercise is the eighth joint exercise between the Chinese and Pakistani militaries.

The aim is to consolidate and deepen practical exchanges and cooperation and enhance the capability for conducting joint counter-terrorism operations.

The last joint exercise in this series was held in 2019.